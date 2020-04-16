         Google forces app subscriptions to be more transparent on Android

Subscriptions have become a risk for those who use the apps: some developers they decide to hide their activation so that users subscribe without knowing it. And Google has decided to combat this bad practice: the company has updated the Play Store subscription policy to make them much more transparent.

Currently it is very strange that we pay for an application since most software is offered for free. It is called ‘freemium’ or ‘free-to-play’, applications that the user can download for free in exchange for displaying ads; or offering in-app purchases to fully unlock it. And here comes the controversy: subscriptions that are not specified correctly. Tests that later do not exist, obligation to subscribe to access the app and other bad practices that Google has decided to combat.

All apps must comply with the new policy

Good practice example (left) and misleading subscription (right)

In a new update of the Google Play policies for developers, Google has introduced changes in the obligations that the developer must maintain when offering the possibility of subscribing to their apps. All in process of that no one subscribes by mistake, you get charges that you did not expect or do not see other buttons of use beyond that of subscribing. Bad intentions are too common in the Play Store.

The change in subscription policies affects all apps in the store that are published starting today April 16; or updated from this date. As detailed by Google, the developer is required to:

Clearly inform users that monthly subscriptions they will automatically renew and will be charged every month.

Do not highlight the price of the monthly subscription when it is charged each year (the reflected amount is always cheaper and serves as a hook).

Make clear the terms and prices of the subscriptions. These must be visible before the payment screen.

Do not highlight offers in the subscription when the user can freely use the app without paying a penny. The applications they must not cheat for the user to subscribe without reason.

Faithfully specify the type of subscription. You cannot highlight the “Free Trial” on a subscription that is charged periodically.

As we said, all developers are obliged to comply with these guidelines in the apps and games that are published from today, whether they are new or updates. In the case of not complying with the policy, developers risk being warned: Google claims that it performs various checks with users in the process of determining that the subscription to which they were actually subscribed was desired. Everything to make the Android store more transparent.

