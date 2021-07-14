Google fined 500 million euros

07/14/2021 at 9:36 AM CEST

SPORT.es

France’s competition authority fined Google € 500 million for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with news organizations about the use of their content. The authority accused Google of not taking an order to do so seriously.

Google told the BBC that the decision “ignores our efforts to reach an agreement”. The fine is the latest skirmish in a global copyright battle between tech companies and news organizations. Last year, the French competition authority ordered that Google must negotiate deals with news organizations to display excerpts of articles in search results, news and other services.

Google was fined because, in the opinion of the authority, it did not. In 2019, France became the first EU country to enact a new Directive on digital copyright. The law regulates so-called “related rights”, which are designed to compensate publishers and news agencies for the use of their material.