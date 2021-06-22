Google Faces Thorough European Union Investigation

The European Commission, one of the seven EU institutions, confirms the initiation of a formal investigation into the advertising business the Google company. This move, advanced yesterday by ., could lead to one of the largest fines in history for illicit practices in the advertising market.

Regulators in the European Union consider Google to be present at almost every level of the online advertising supply chain. Consequently, they will investigate whether you have used your position to limit the scope of your competition to restrict access to user data for advertising purposes, while reserving them for your own use.

Precisely, Google has a huge advertising device. The internet giant collects data to deliver targeted advertising. Then, through a wide range of solutions, sells advertising space and acts as an intermediary between clients and third-party platforms.

According to a Bloomberg report, this This is the first time the European Union has taken a deep look at Google’s advertising business. That is, what are the parameters they use to serve the ads and set the prices. Also, what happens when a conversion occurs (a user interacts with the ad).

The EU decision could mark changing the rules of the online advertising market if Google is forced to change its business model. Indeed, an investigation by the French Competition Authority revealed that the Mountain View company used its technologies to take a dominant position and leave competitors at a disadvantage. This behavior resulted in a fine of 220 million euros.

Google, a giant that defends itself

Google claims that European companies choose its advertising services “because they are competitive and effective.” It also says that it will collaborate with the European Commission to answer all your questions and demonstrate the benefits of its products.

If the European Union finds Google guilty, it could face a huge penalty. EU fines are based on sales and capped at 10% on annual income. In the past, the company has already been fined more than 8 billion euros.

According to Forbes, the Internet giant made $ 147 billion in advertising revenue last year. These figures represented the highest advertising revenue for a single company in the world. In addition, they accounted for half of all online advertising spending in the United States.

