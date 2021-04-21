Google explains why WebView made thousands of Android phones fail (and how it will prevent it from happening again)

The WebView crash that affected thousands of Android devices, fully explained.

At the end of March, an error in Android caused some of the most popular apps to close on their own, preventing users from using them normally.

After the barrage of reports from users, Google explained that the problem had its origin in WebView, an essential component of the operating system.

Now, after a while, Google has published a much more detailed explanation of the error, where it also explains, how you will ensure that it does not happen again in the future.

A “bug” in WebView that caused the closure of dozens of popular apps

As indicated in the document published by Google, the incident was caused by a bug introduced in Chrome and WebView configuration and experimentation technology.

This bug prevented applications that used WebView to display content on the web could render it, causing this a error which ended up being forced to close the applications. Xiaomi’s devices, with their classic “MSA has stopped” error, were among the most affected.

“An error in the configuration and experimentation technology of Chrome and WebView caused instability in Android applications that incorporated WebView to pop the web content. This error caused those applications to crash on the affected devices. “

New measures to prevent the problem from happening again

Along with the explanation, Google has also made clear its plans to prevent the problem from happening again in the future.

The company specifies that audits of WebView and its dependencies will be carried out on a more frequent basis.

Also, when introducing new functions or changing WebView settings, in case an error occurs, the application will revert to a previous error-free state or it will start in “Safe Mode” to prevent applications from being affected.

They also indicate that their intention is to speed up the pace of WebView and Google Chrome apps via the Play Store, with the aim of preventing users from deciding uninstall updates and go back to previous versions to avoid problems that could happen.

