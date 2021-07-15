Google Earth begins to show Spanish cities in full confinement and the result is shocking | Technology

Google Earth reminds us that just over a year ago we were all locked at home by harsh confinement.

The harsh confinement that we suffered between March and June 2020 in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic, and where all our streets remained empty with practically no cars and no passersby, is already part of history, but curiously they are the present right now in many of the maps of Google Earth.

And it is that at that time, which is much closer than it seems, due to the COVID-19 pandemic nobody could leave their homes, just to go shopping, to the doctor, to the pharmacy and little else, and this it caused the streets of big cities to remain empty, as if it were an apocalyptic scene.

Now as reported by the geographer Antonio Giraldo On Twitter, many of the current Google Earth maps are using data captured between March and June 2020, with which we can see that there are some emblematic areas of capitals such as Madrid that can be seen completely empty.

I just realized that although Google Maps still does not show them by default, the new orthophotos taken between the end of March and April 2020 from almost all of Spain are already available in G. Earth. The world completely empty! and Madrid already without the Vicente Calderón stadium.😯 pic.twitter.com/yTJYgHJczv – Antonio Giraldo (@fos_qi) July 12, 2021

The tweet has gone viral, and it has almost 4000 likes at the time of writing this news and if you want to check it out for yourself you simply have to connect to Google Earth and go through the maps of large capitals such as Madrid. At the moment you will not be able to see the same in Google Maps, but it is likely that these maps can arrive later.

The geographer not only highlights that the world was practically empty, It also clarifies that it is the first time that the Vicente Calderón stadium no longer appears, where right now there is a lot. Atlético de Madrid’s new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, is now located in the northeast area of ​​the city.

It is really sad to be able to see these images of completely empty streets, and surely Google is quick to replace them with much more recent data since they are part of a story that many people want to forget as quickly as possible.