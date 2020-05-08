         Google Duo will also allow you to make group video calls from the browser, such as Meet or Hangouts

As it has happened to practically all the applications and services of group video calls during the quarantine, Google Duo has been gradually improving its proposal since the closure began. The first thing Google did to improve the experience was to modify the limit of participants, going from 8 to 12 people, mentioning intending to grow that number more soon.

Today, Google has announced that another major shortcoming of the service is definitely leaving, and that is that Google Duo group video calls can also be made from the web. Until now, they were limited to iOS and Android mobile applications, which meant that a matter of flexibility, other services such as Hangouts or Google Meet were more convenient in many cases.

A change that will come to Chrome in the coming weeks

According to Google, the change in Duo will not take place immediately, but it will be necessary to wait for the next weeks for a deployment of the group video calls from the browser. In addition, when it reaches all users it will not be in its final form, but in a preview that will only be in the Google Chrome browser.

In response to recent Zoom security issues, the video released by Google now explicitly mentions the end-to-end encryption when we use the service.

It is not the only thing Google has announced for Duo. The platform will also receive the so-called “family mode”, which if it reaches the application now, with which the company is committed to filling video calls with effects, filters and more functions, such as being able to draw freehand, something ideal for the little ones . But, despite its name, not only will they reach group calls, but two-person calls will also be able to enjoy personalization.

Despite these changes, Google Meet, whose video calls can already be started from Gmail, and Hangouts will still be better options for many participants, but Duo is a more direct option, a kind of Android FaceTime, although it has never become so popular. The good news is that even though Google has too many services that allow the same, it doesn’t let any of them fall behind.

Share



Google Duo will also allow you to make group video calls from the browser, such as Meet or Hangouts