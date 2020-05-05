         Google Duo prepares an option to avoid being contacted using your email account

It seems like yesterday, but it’s been four years since Google introduced us to the Google Duo video calling app. From the beginning Duo stood out for being very simple, without the need for user accounts. To talk to someone, you just needed have your phone number.

Over time, that simplicity of Google Duo has been complicated, being able to link the Google account (and your email) to one account and use it on multiple devices at the same time. The next thing to come would be an option to prevent you from being added using your email, a privacy setting that was still pending.

More privacy for Duo

If you want to communicate with someone on Duo, you need to have them on your contact list in the app. Google Duo is synchronized with mobile contacts, so that those phone numbers that are registered in the application will appear. In some cases, contacts are not linked to a phone number, but to an email address.

When you log in with a Google account in Google Duo, this email is linked to the Duo account, so that other people can contact you from your email. This can be quite invasive, especially if you have Knock Knock turned on, so you watch the other person’s video before going off-hook.

Luckily, as Jane Manchun reveals, the solution would be on the way. Currently Google Duo hardly has any settings and options, but there is an option to come to decide if you want that they can contact you from your email. If you activate it, it stays as it is today. Otherwise, only those with your phone number will be able to contact you.

As on other occasions, it is impossible to predict when this option will be activated, which can take weeks to months. In the meantime, if you are concerned about being contacted from the email address linked to your account, your only alternative is unlink your Google account. You can carry out this process from the settings, although you will not then be able to use your account on other devices or use it in a Google Home.

Track | Jane Manchun

