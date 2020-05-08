Google Duo will join the train group video calls with a new feature coming soon. The technology company announced that the web version Duo will enable an option that allows integrate more people in a call to view them in mosaic mode. Currently the mobile version supports up to 12 participants in group calls.

Duo for web too will implement the links to be able to invite anyone you have a google account on call. Although this sounds interesting, Google lags one step behind its competitors, who allow adding members to video chats without the need for a user account.

Google too announced a new Family mode that integrates handwriting for you to scribble, as well as effects and masks to transform us into cats, astronauts and other strange beings. The filters are similar to what we see in other apps like Snapchat or Instagram and appear as a menu at the bottom of the call.

Finally it was enabled a special effect to commemorate Mother’s Day for 1 to 1 calls on iOS and Android. This filter will allow us to become a vase while we make a video chat with our mother.

The group video calls on the web They will be available in the coming weeks as a preview for Chrome, while Family mode and Mother’s Day effects can now be used on the mobile versions of Google Duo.

Google Duo seeks to stay competitive in video calls

With these characteristics the company seeks position yourself better in the field of video calls. Quarantine created new routines and applications like Zoom and Skype they became the only alternative to talk to our loved ones. Google has tried to narrow the gap with Zoom by integrating new options, although it still lags behind in popularity.

The technology company recently announced that it will unify the messaging and conversation equipment into a single division. Google hopes to end the mess in its chat services, where it once had up to seven applications to communicate. Since the disappearance of Talk, the division of Hangouts into two apps (Meet and Chat) and an Allo that happened without pain or glory, the company has not stopped confusing its users.

Despite this, Google does not plan to unify all its applications as Facebook intends. The company will seek to guide the development and progress of each service in a more consistent way, although it will take time to see the results.

👇 More in Explica.co