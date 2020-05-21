         Google Duo already allows you to give your email and not your phone number to talk to your contacts

The team in charge of Google’s messaging apps and video calls has taken a run and in recent weeks the news has been happening in practically all its services. It seems that combining all the products under one roof is giving results in terms of efficiency and evolution, and the Google Duo which again brings us here is a clear example of this.

Recently, Google announced a battery of new features, including the increase in the total number of participants from 12 to 32 people, and we already have here the latest improvement in recent times. Google was preparing a system to prevent us from having to give the phone number to our contacts to speak by video call with them, and finally is available to all users.

Update Duo and let them find you by email

As we said, Google Duo had until now a similar use to WhatsApp as our account depends solely and exclusively on our phone number. This caused us to have to provide the phone number to everyone who wanted to talk to us. Or vice versa. Something that many users considered a problem in preserving your privacy.

The latest version of Duo already incorporates the possibility of being found by email

Luckily, this has been fixed with version 87.etcetera of the app that has been recently released and that you can now download from Google Play. Once we have it up to date, just open it to receive the message from the app itself that now we can only provide email so that they can find us through Duo, and thus preserve our phone number in anonymity. Also, why not, we can change our phone number without having to open a new Duo account.

Users will also appear in our contact list with their email, if we did not have their phone added to our Google calendar before. To disable this functionalityIf we want no one to find us by email, it will be enough to go to the Google Duo configuration. We show you the route to achieve it.

How to enable and disable find us by email in Duo

We open Duo and click on the three vertical points in the upper left and enter “Settings “. Once inside, we access the first option, “Bill”, and inside we find a switch next to the text “Available with email address “. It will be enough to turn off the switch (it changes from blue to gray) so that they can only find us by phone number. And the same route is followed to activate it again whenever we want.

Google Duo

Share



Google Duo already allows you to give your email and not your phone number to talk to your contacts