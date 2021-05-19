Google Drive will allow you to finally block users who share spam with you

Google Drive is a very useful tool that makes study and work easier. However, it is not free from people who take advantage of it to send unwanted files and hinder the user experience. For this reason, the storage service will add a useful option that will allow you block those who share spam with you.

The news was confirmed by the Mountain View company, as part of a series of security and privacy improvements that will come to Workspace. The function to block users coming to Google Drive in “next months” and it will impact on different aspects of the use of the service.

According to what is explained by Google, the option It will be accessible from the web version of Drive through the “Shared with me” section. By right clicking on a received file, users will be able to choose to block whoever sent it. Before completing the action, a warning about the application of the restriction will be displayed.

How will blocking users impact Google Drive?

The blocking of users in Google Drive has edges that are essential to keep the storage service free of unwanted material. Logically, the first impact of the restriction implies that the account in question will no longer be able to share new files with you.

On the other hand, all content sent by the blocked person will be automatically removed from your account. In this way it will be possible to get rid of spam in one step and without the need to delete files manually. Finally, the blocked user will no longer be able to access your content, even if you have previously shared it with him.

With this simple but effective tool, Google Drive aims to keep its service free from “malicious actors”.

Important updates for Google cloud services

Google Drive was one of the many platforms that had its moment of prominence in the inaugural keynote of the I / O 2021 conference. The Mountain View firm announced Smart Canvas, a set of functions that aims to evolve the use of shared documents. In short, these are 12 new tools that promise a better collaborative experience in documents, presentations and spreadsheets in the cloud.

