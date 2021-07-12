Google Drive unifies tools and launches new desktop application

Google Drive now has a new desktop application. The utility was announced by the Mountain View company and comes to replace the two tools that existed so far. In this way, the online storage service aims to provide a unified experience across all devices, simplifying the synchronization mode from Windows and macOS.

The new Google Drive desktop application will take the place that until now corresponded to “Backup and Synchronization” and “Drive File Stream”. The first utility was intended for the general public, while the second was intended for business users.

Now both tools will have “their best and most used features” unified under the same graphical interface. According to the Californian firm, the renewed Google Drive software for computers will include functions such as:

Upload or synchronize photos and videos to Google Photos and / or Google Drive; Synchronize external storage devices, including flash drives and external hard drives; Copy files saved in Drive to the desktop, to have local access to them.

Google Drive is renewed in its desktop version

The decision to launch a single application to use Google Drive from the desktop is a logical step for the Mountain View company. Especially considering that Google Workspace is now available to all users, and a business profile is no longer required.

While it is true that the web version of the storage service works very well, many people still prefer a desktop client for one key feature: background file syncing. With the new application for Windows and macOS, users also access files saved in their cloud space; In addition, collaborative documents are automatically updated to always have the latest version.

Regarding the implementation of the new Google Drive desktop application, its use will be optional for a few months. The Californian firm will display notices inviting users to transition to the renewed software until September. From then on, it will notify those who still have the “old” apps to make the change if they want to continue syncing their files.

