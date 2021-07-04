Google Drive for PC adds support for photos and multi-account

The application of Google Drive for PC (Windows, Mac) is being renewed with important improvements to its credit, starting with its name, which from “Backup and Synchronization” is renamed as it should have been from the beginning: Google Drive for PC or Google Drive for desktop, as you prefer.

However, the name of the application is the least of it. What is more are the news that this new version of Google Drive for PC brings, which also serves to unify applications for home users and work teams … Or it will do so shortly, since its download is not yet available for everyone, although it begins to be distributed now.

The changes, in fact, were announced at the beginning of the year and the first to notice them were business users, who saw how the application of yore left behind the name Drive File Stream to simply be called Google Drive for desktop, anticipating in turn the disappearance of Backup and Sync sometime in 2021.

New Google Drive for PC

In short, it will be only one Google Drive application for PC that will survive and it will do so with novel features and long-demanded features, such as support for upload images directly to Google PhotosEither through a pre-designated folder, through USB-connected external storage drives, or through third-party applications such as the macOS Image Library.

Uploading images to Google Photos includes the option of whether the images are stored in their original quality or in space-saving high quality, as well as being able to choose what type of files to upload, such as screenshots or RAW files.

Other new features of the new Google Drive application for PC include the free and multiple selection of local folder syncas well as individual file synchronization in “My Drive” for offline use, the ability to stream content directly from the cloud, and other minor details such as a dark mode, and integrations with third-party applications such as Microsoft Office and Outlook.

The Google Drive application for PC will continue to have the option of making backup copies to use (uploading files in one direction), complete backup copies with all the content of the disk, whose changes are reflected in the storage and the cloud as they are made and with the ability to run and edit files offline.

Finally, Google Drive for PC will allow you to use multiple Google accounts at the same time, but with limitations, since only the backup mode can be used simultaneously, for the rest of the options – the personalized synchronizations, mainly – it will be necessary to change the account in a similar way to how it is done in the Chrome browser.

In short, the new version of Google Drive for PC promises, although it will take time to reach the common Google users: the first to receive it, we have already said, are being professional users, and later it will be the turn of the rest. The transition is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

A shame Google has little shame for not having released a version of the application for Linux at this point in the movie.