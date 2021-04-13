Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides are down and having connection problems | Technology

Google’s storage services and office suite is having connectivity problems globally, don’t worry, it’s not you. They are already working on it.

Google services seem to have gotten off to a bad start this week. In particular we talk about Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides showing partial performance from Google Status Dashboard.

As we can read, the service has already been restored for some users and is in the process of returning to normal.

Affected users can access Google services, but will see error messages, have high latency, or encounter other unexpected behavior. So be patient. They are in it.

Google’s online office suite has been affected by a problem as well as Google Drive. If we take a look at DownDetector, you can also see the report of connectivity problems from 3:00 p.m. on Monday to 6:00 p.m., the time of publication of the article.

In Google’s words we can read the following message for Drive, Documents, Sheets and Presentations, being XXXXXXXX any of them:

“Google’s XXXXXXXX service has already been restored for some users and we hope to fix the issue for everyone else shortly.

Please note that this time period is an approximate estimate and may vary. Affected users can access XXXXXXX from Google, but will see error messages, have high latency, or encounter other unexpected behavior. “

Google Docs has also been a trending topic on Twitter, where people have initially reported connectivity issues. It looks like, Google is still investigating the problem although it has already started restoring services.