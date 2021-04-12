Google Drive, Docs and other Google apps are not working, what is happening?

Some of the most popular Google apps have stopped working. This is what we know so far.

Some Google apps like Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, or Slides seem to be going through trouble, and for a few minutes have stopped working properly for an undetermined number of users.

Users of these services seem to be suffering problems creating new documents through Google’s office automation tools. When attempting to do so, a warning indicates that “An error has been found”, and it is not possible to continue with the work despite reloading the page or accessing it using another browser.

Google cloud apps are down

Websites like DownDetector have seen a peak in number of reports sent by users, mentioning services such as Google Drive, Google Classroom or Google’s own search engine. However, it seems that the problems are mainly affecting Google’s office tools.

The Google Workspace status page indicates that Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Slides, and Google Sheets are the platforms affected by this google crash. Therefore, it is to be expected that the company is already working on putting a solution to the problem, although at the moment it has not commented on the matter.

Article in development …

