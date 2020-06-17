Google wants to reach more people with its Stadia streaming video game platform. With the arrival of new generation consoles such as the Xbox Series X or Sony’s PlayStation 5, presented last week through a spectacular conference, Google knows that now or never is when you should put all the meat on the grill.

For this he has opted for a quite aggressive movement. Reduce your Stadia Premiere Edition pack by 30 euros. That is, if it cost 129 euros before, now it can be all ours for only 99 euros. Will this move be enough to get Google Stadia to more homes?

Google Stadia drops its price to 99 euros

Google Stadia was presented last November 2019. For those who do not know Stadia yet, it is a streaming service for to be able to play video games without having specific hardware, just an internet connection. Although the most common method to enjoy Stadia is a Chromecast Ultra, you can also enjoy the Google service on computers and some Android phones.

Although the service works correctly as we were able to verify first hand, The critics of Stadia come for its scant catalog of available titles and especially for their prices..[StadialacksAAAtitleswithwhichtoattractplayersandwhatitcannotbeisfindinggamesfromyearsagoathigherpricesthanonotherplatformsBethatasitmaywehopethatthiswillbesolvedsoonerratherthanlater[AStadialefaltantítulosAAAconlosquepoderatraerajugadoresyesqueloquenopuedeseresencontrarsejuegosdehaceañosapreciossuperioresqueenotrasplataformasSeacomofueraesperemosqueestosesolucionemásprontoquetarde

However we are not going to deceive ourselves, 99 euros to get Google Stadia is not a bad price especially if your proposal attracts us and convinces us with its catalog. Now, Google has made some other changes in its pack to adapt it to the new price. Paying the 99 euros we will continue to receive a Chromecast Ultra and a remote. What we will not receive will be the Stadia Pro 3-month free code, but now we will only get a single trial month. We will also take advantage of a 10 euro discount code on the purchase of video games that Google is giving to all Stadia users during these days.

It will be seen if this movement is enough for Stadia to continue growing but it is evident that the shadow of both Xbox and PlayStation is quite long. Can Google ultimately keep up with these giants?

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Andro4all