Google donates $ 18 million to support India during current COVID-19 crisis

In this sense, we have recently learned that Google announced the donation of 18 million dollars in new funding for the country, including two grants from Google.org, totaling $ 2.6 million.

The first of the donations goes to GiveIndia, in order to provide cash assistance to the families most affected by the crisis, in order to help them with their daily expenses.

The second will go to UNICEF, to help transport urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and test kits, to the places where they are needed most.