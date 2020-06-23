Smart Compose features and grammar tips will help remove obstacles when writing and focus more on ideas

Google reported that its tool for creating text sheets Google Docs has new features for writing in Spanish that They will allow users to focus more on ideas than on writing to write faster and more accurately.

The functions are Smart Compose and grammar suggestions in Google Docs to help remove obstacles when writing, and focus more on ideas.

These widely used features help people write faster and more accurately (for example, offer over 2 billion grammar suggestions in Google Docs each month), but until now they were only available in English.

The expansion of assisted writing in Google Docs in Spanish, a language spoken by more than 500 million people worldwide, was announced this Monday for helping more people around the world write more accurately, faster, and with confidence.

Google Docs is an important tool to capture ideas and share informationBut spelling and grammatical errors can be distracting to readers and seem unprofessional.

Developed by Google AI (artificial intelligence)Assisted writing features are natively integrated into Docs to help you write error-free and with confidence. There is no need to install additional software, which means that the content remains secure.

In 2019, Google introduced the grammar suggestions for English Docs, which use machine translation techniques to help users detect complicated grammatical errors.

Starting today, when you write in Spanish within Docs, you will see grammar suggestions powered by the leading neural network and translation technologies.

Google Docs suggestions

And if you switch between Spanish and English, Docs automatically will detect the language who is writing and will make appropriate suggestions.

Proto will add Docs Auto Spell Correction, which automatically corrects misspelled words as you type. This smart feature takes advantage of Google Search to learn new words and phrases that become part of English.

Coming this year the autocorrect system in Spanish will be added so that you can users can create their texts more easily and without errors.

Smart Compose

The function of Smart Compose in Docs launched earlier this year to help reduce repetitive writing, reduce the possibility of spelling and grammatical errors, and even suggest relevant contextual phrases.

Along with autocorrect in Spanish, Smart Compose is coming to Docs in Spanish this year.

G Suite customers can get started with grammatical suggestions in Spanish And they can expect autocorrect and smart composition in the coming months.

We plan to extend these features to consumers and educational organizations in the future too.

It may interest you:

Plus Code function to share an exact location

Google launches site to learn how to discover scams on the internet

What is Google Area 120?