One of the great advances of Google in terms of help when writing is the implementation of Smart Compose, that artificial intelligence that helps us to finish sentences and words in Gmail, where it has been among users for a few years. Today, Google has announced that Google Docs, or Google Documents, You will receive grammar and self-correction suggestions as we write in Spanish.

The functions have been offered in English for a while, but until now there has been no news of arrival in our language. It is not a minor novelty, because Google states that every month, Google Docs records 2 billion grammatical suggestions in English, something that looks like it will increase a lot when many of the 500 million Spanish-speaking people can use it.

What the new Google Docs functions do, and when they arrive

As the name itself says, the grammatical suggestions will help the user trying to improve the understanding of the sentences, giving them coherence.

So, as we can see in the example that Google has given, if we write “Invoices will be sent directly”, Docs will be able to understand by machine learning that something is wrong, and will mark “Invoice” and “sent”, suggesting that the phrase be as follows: “Invoices will be sent directly to interested parties.” What Docs does not do at the moment is suggest changes of order, such as putting “sent directly”, although it does offer more contextually appropriate phrases.

In addition to this, at the end of the year, Google Docs will receive spelling autocorrect in, which corrects misspelled words in real time whenever the function is activated. To train the function, Google has that its search engine is capable of learning new words and phrases when they have become part of the English language. In Gmail, they are 3,000 million keystrokes saved with Smart Compose, according to Google, so the function can be very important in Docs.

Those of us who write every day can change platforms where we can only do so because we have help of this type. Above all, considering that something as powerful as Grammarly in Spanish is not available. What’s new will hit all G Suite users first, and eventually they’ll hit all Gmail users.

Google Docs in Spanish will have autocorrect and grammatical suggestions