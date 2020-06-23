Google Docs It is becoming more and more popular and rightly so, as it offers advantages such as not having to install anything, cloud backups and a friendly and extensible interface that makes it a very successful word processor. However, it continues to pale in comparison to more veteran and powerful alternatives such as Microsoft Office or LibreOffice, due to the lack of specific tools to “write seriously”.

All in all, Google Docs is improving and this year several novelties will come to which we who welcome we express ourselves in the language of Cervantes: grammar tips, autocorrect and smart composition, all thanks to the machine learning system and artificial intelligence of the Internet giant. It is incredible what it has cost a company like Google to offer some of these functions, but it is better late than never.

As they have in Engadget, today the support of grammatical suggestions in Spanish is enabled, catching up with English and even integrating with it when it comes to writing in both languages ​​at the same time, since both suggestions may be received. What does this function consist of? Let’s say it improves the current system through the mentioned technologies. You can see an example in the image below these lines.

Now, be calm because it seems that the improvement will extend as usual, first among G Suite users and then among the accounts of the United States, the second country in the world by number of Spanish or Castilian speakers. So it would not be surprising if it later spread to the first, Mexico (Spain is in fourth place, surpassed by Colombia). But it is an advance that Google Docs will implement sooner rather than later around the world.

On the other hand, for later -this same year- it is expected that Google Docs will introduce new functions that will also enjoy support for Spanish, such as self-correction, also based on machine learning and artificial intelligence, or intelligent composition, that that is already used in Gmail and that provides the words and phrases that you are going to write -and that you complete with the tab- as if by magic.

Curiously, basic word autocompletion continues to be missing in Google Docs, unless – as with many of the features pending in the processor – you start installing extensions that do not always comply as one would expect.