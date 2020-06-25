The word processor in the cloud Google Docs already offers word suggestion (auto-complete) and auto-correction services in Spanish, something that was exclusively available in English.

“We are announcing the expansion of assisted writing in Google Docs in Spanish, a language spoken by more than 500 million people worldwide, to help more people around the world write more accurately, faster, and with confidence,” he said. the US firm in a statement.

What Google calls “assisted writing functions” feed on an artificial intelligence system that analyzes millions of data to extract patterns of behavior and anticipate what is supposed to be the next word that the Internet user intends to write.

The new features will be available to all users of Google Docs in Spanish and to use them it is not necessary to install any additional software.

Last week a report was released that revealed that users of the Chrome internet browser, developed by Google, unknowingly downloaded malicious software (malware) with the ability to spy on their activities up to 33 million times over the past three months.

The report by the cybersecurity firm Awake Security, based in Santa Clara (California, USA), found that the most used browser in the world, with some 2,000 million users, was the object of an attack by 111 malware extensions that used domains of the Israeli company GalComm.

These extensions, which were fraudulently posing as file format converters or user-friendly web watchers, were downloaded 32,962,951 times between the end of February and the end of May.

Once downloaded and installed in Chrome, the extensions spied on the online activities of the user with screenshots and accessed data such as passwords and other credentials stored in “tokens” or the contents of the digital clipboard.

