Little by little, the way we control our devices has been changing. We went from having to get up to change the channel to using a remote control and now only the voice in the most modern televisions, for example. We may soon have new ways to operate hearing aids via a smart, touch-sensitive cable. Google is working on the development of a braided cable that allows users to control various functions through movements such as pinching or sliding your finger on the cord. According to the company, the cable uses a “helical sensing matrix” (or HSM) to record user commands.

Everything around the cable is made up of a series of capacitive and conducting wires that allow you to identify when and how it is being touched by someone’s hand. And it not only responds to stimuli, so that the user knows that the functions are being activated, it is formed with fiber optic cables that provide visual feedback. To distinguish between different types of movements, the developers of this technology collected data from volunteers who were asked to interact with the smart cable. From there they trained a machine learning model that is now able to distinguish between a number of different gestures, including a hit, a pinch, squeeze, and twist.

Google ensures that your device is now able to recognize different gestures with 94% accuracy. He also says that the volunteers felt more comfortable handling this cable than using the traditional buttons. For now it is only about a research project, however its use possibilities are already being discussed. For example, it could become the smart cable for your headphones or the laces on a sweatshirt that allow you to control your music without having to take out your cell phone.

It should be noted that Google has already experimented on other occasions with new interfaces to control devices, for example through remote gestures, but these have not reached the market. We will see if the smart cable is marketed.

