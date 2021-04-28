Google develops a tool to find COVID-19 vaccination points

In turn, on sites like YouTube, the company also decided to delete thousands of videos related to this type of information. And, to this day, they continue to remove videos promoting, for example, medically unproven methods to prevent or treat COVID-19, rather than seeking medical treatment.

In fact, in December the company decided to implement new strategies to deal with misinformation. And, for example, UK users can use a new search feature on the platform to search for information on the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as which vaccines have been licensed in their area.