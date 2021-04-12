Google deploys a new function on Android to alert users who walk all the time looking at their mobile

One of the apps that Google promotes on its Android phones is Digital Wellbeing. Through this app, practices are promoted that in principle help reduce the extreme use of smartphones, for example by placing limits on the use of apps. The last of the functions that it incorporates, however, is much more curious: warns the user to stop looking at the mobile if they are walking.

Unlike computers, phones keep us glued to the screen also when we are not sitting. This can cause significant distractions and serious accidents when driving for example, but also simply when walking and bumping into an incident in the environment. The most basic example: crossing a street without looking at the cars that are coming because you are looking at your mobile phone.

Heads Up

This is how Google has called this new feature for Digital Wellbeing. Through it, it will attract the attention of users who are using the phone while walking. For this the tool detects that the user is moving, that they are using the phone and that their head is looking down on the phone. At that time, it will send a notification to alert the user.

The new functionality at the moment seems to be available only for Google’s Pixel phones and in the beta version of Digital Wellbeing. It is likely that in the future it will reach more phones and outside the beta version of the app. The tool can be found in the distraction reduction section within the app.

Once the functionality is activated and configured it is just a matter of waiting to see it in action. At the time of walking and using the phone a notification will appear It will read “Look above – Avoid using the phone while walking.” It should be mentioned that, beyond the notification, the tool does not limit or prevent the user from using the phone, it simply alerts with those notifications.

Whether it is useful or not is something that we will see over the next few months and as users use the functionality. To a large extent it will depend on whether Google decides to implement it on other mobile phones as well and expand it beyond the Digital Wellbeing beta. If versions of other manufacturers do not come out before, of course.

Via | XDA and Jay Prakash Kamat