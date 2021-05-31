Google deliberately hid Android privacy settings

According to court documentation, it appears that Google would have worked in the past to bury privacy settings and make access difficult for users.

In one of the most interesting Google I / O in recent years, the truth is that Google not only wanted to announce important news to make our lives easier, but also some improvements to allow us to navigate the Internet more safely and better control our privacy with connected devices and services that we use on a daily basis.

If anything, it seems that not always Google has been so concerned about security and privacy of its users on Android, and as our colleagues from Android Authority told us, it seems that the Mountain View giant would have been deliberately hiding privacy settings for a time on Android devices to complicate data access locks by users.

In the reports, which include internal emails from employees unhappy with these decisions, it appears that Google would also have urged manufacturers and partners to do the same, looking for people to keep access to location data enabled by not finding the lock settings.

Based on leaked documentation, it appears that Google wanted to make it more difficult to access privacy settings, so that more users would keep access to location data and relevant information active.

Google I / O 2021: Google updates its privacy policies to make you surf safer

It is obviously a rather thorny issue, which does not surprise us but which is difficult to enter, since security and privacy are now in the focus of the entire industry with more and better control tools, including a new privacy panel in Android 12 that we could see at the Google I / O 2021 conferences.

Be that as it may, these documents reveal that in the past Google tested different versions of Android with modified menus and settings to make privacy easier or more complex to find, to check how many users and how they used these privacy settings maintaining or blocking access to data by Google.

Some internal emails say that when they facilitated access to privacy many users blocked location and other data, something that was seen as a problem within the Google team burying privacy settings to avoid these crashes and encouraging manufacturers to do the same on their custom firmwares.

There were also complaints, within that internal documentation, about the access that users and third-party applications have to their sensitive information, such as location, and it seems that Google did not allow an app to have the location without that information being also provide Google itself.

These disgruntled employees said that Apple was eating its toast for improving privacy controls on iOS, since in the Cupertino platform there would be “many more possibilities” to allow users to use location-based services without Apple itself have your information.

“So there is no way to give your location to a third-party app and not to Google? This doesn’t sound like something we want to have on the cover of the New York Times. ” Excerpt from an internal email from a Google employee.

The best part of all this is that seems like a thing of the past and Google has aligned itself with the industry and the need to keep the security and privacy of its users safe, offering them reliable information on how and for what their data is used in all connected services that are provided from Mountain View.

It will not be safe something that Google has willingly, because its business is precisely in having our data, but we must recognize that the latest versions of Android and Google Play Services have significantly improved privacy controls, and can even access the erasure of information from the last 15 minutes with a single button.

What feeling do you have? Has Google improved on privacy, or is this “don’t be evil” thing of the past too?

