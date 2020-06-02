One more event that will not take place on the scheduled date this 2020, only now it was not COVID-19 that was responsible. Google announced that it will not reveal the features of Android 11 this week because protests are taking place in various cities in the United States.

Originally, the brand had planned to hold a virtual event on June 3 to present its new Android operating system. However, through Twitter he gave the following message: “We are delighted to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the event on June 3 and the beta version. We will return with more information about Android 11, soon. “

Although Google does not explicitly state the reason for the date change, the announcement occurs when protests and even looting and fires are taking place in many American cities, due to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting and caught by police in Minneapolis, who was later pronounced dead at a regional hospital.

The protests have been registered in the area where Google is located where most of its employees have seen the conflict closely.

According to what was known, the Android 11 launch event would include Dave Burke, vice president of Android engineering, and Stephanie Cuthbertson, director and product manager.

There is no new date for the official presentation of Android 11. However, it should be remembered that since February Google released the beta version of its latest operating system, although it is only compatible with some of its Pixel smartphone models.

Among the new features expected to come with Android 11 are being able to use Bluetooth even with airplane mode activated; better device performance; pin apps in the share menu; dark mode can be activated at specific times automatically; Fewer questions and notifications related to app permissions.

