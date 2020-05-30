Android 11. The Mountain View company released a complete schedule for the delivery of the betas. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Google announced important news for the next version of its Android 11 operating system. The Mountain View company released a schedule delivery of the betas.

# Android11: the Beta Launch Show“.” Data-reactid = “13”> This is how Android 11 beta 1 was scheduled to reach almost all regions of the world this June 3. Sundar Pichai’s company commented on the matter that “to tell you all about launch and provide you with the technical resources you need, we organize an online developer event that we will call # Android11: the Beta Launch Show “.

However, protests in Minneapolis over the murder of an African American citizen by police and continued protests in that city and in other cities in the US forced the announcement to be postponed.

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon.

Google added about this virtual event that will replace Google I / O that “while circumstances prevent us from joining in person at Shoreline Amphitheater, our annual developer conference, we are hosting an online event where we can share with you the best of new on Android ”.

In addition there will be a series of talks on a variety of topics, from Jetpack Compose to Android Studio and Google Play.

“Our industry is moving very fast, and we know that many of our device-making partners are counting on us to help them bring Android 11 to new consumer devices later this year. We also know that many of you have been working to prioritize initial testing of apps and games on Android 11, in part based on our platform stability and other milestones. At the same time, we all collaborate remotely and prioritize the well-being of our families, friends and colleagues, “said Google.

Those of Mountain View added in that sense that, “to help us meet the needs of the ecosystem while we are aware of the impacts on our developers and partners, we have decided to add a little extra time to the Android 11 release schedule. moving beta 1 and all subsequent milestones in about a month, giving everyone a little more room, but keeping us on track for final release later in the third quarter. ”

Android 11 Timeline

May 6 fourth Android 11 developer preview for testing and feedback. Beta 1 is moved to an undefined date for now (originally it was June 3). We will include the final APIs of SDK and NDK with this version and “we will open the publication of Google Play for applications aimed at Android 11”. Beta 2 moves to July: “We will achieve the stability of the platform with this version”. Beta 3 is moved through August and will include release candidate versions for the final test.

With beta 1, the SDK and NDK APIs will be final, and “when we reach platform stability in July, system behaviors and non-SDK gray lists will also be finalized. At that point, plan to do your final compatibility test and launch your fully compatible app, SDK, or library as soon as possible so you’re ready for the final version of Android 11, ”said Google.

You can start the compatibility tests now on a Pixel 2, 3, 3a or 4 device, or use the Android emulator.

