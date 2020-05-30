The presentation of Android 11 suffers its third cancellation. After canceling the physical edition of Google I / O 2020, and weeks later also its remote edition, now we see that they have Android 11 Beta launch event delayed which was scheduled for next week.

In early May, the company confirmed that the presentation and launch of Android 11 Beta would be this Wednesday, June 3, but that event that was going to be through YouTube has been canceled.

Android 11 Beta is postponed

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon. – Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

The team of Android developers have confirmed through their Twitter account that now it is not a time for celebrations, and that June 3 event postponed and the beta for a future date to be announced soon.

Google does not explicitly detail the reasons for this delay, but Android Police hint that the phrase “this is not a time for celebrations” may be due to protests fueled by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota earlier this week. and they do not stop spreading through all the cities of the United States.

The company wanted to launch the first beta of Android 11 in style, so now we will have to wait a few more weeks. This cancellation could also affect the launch of the Pixel 4a, whose presentation was also expected for this June 3 with Android 11 Beta. In the end, with such a delay, the launch of the Pixel 4a will overlap with the presentation of the Pixel 5.

