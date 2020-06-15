Google would present the Pixel 4a in July, but it could not be purchased until October.

If you are one of the many waiting for the arrival of Google’s new “cheap Pixel”, it may be time to find an alternative. Either that, or become aware that, unless there is a last minute change of plans, Google would not launch the Pixel 4a until October this year, although its presentation was originally scheduled for the month of May, thus coinciding with the anniversary of the Pixel 3a.

Although Google has not confirmed the delay, it is not the first time that Google decides to postpone the arrival of the device. Already in May we learned that the company had changed plans, and that its launch was scheduled for the summer months. However, the situation caused by the coronavirus crisis, added to the protests over the death of George Floyd that took place throughout the United States, would have forced Google to delay arrival again which is probably going to be the most important mobile in its catalog in 2020.

The Pixel 4a will be presented in July … but it would not arrive until October

It was the youtuber Jon Prosser –the same who in his day leaked the details of the iPhone SE 2020–, and who later confirmed the first delay in the launch of the Pixel 4a–, who has communicated through his Twitter profile what if the presentation of the phone is still scheduled for next July 13, its market launch will not take place until October 22, three months later of the event that the company will carry out, most likely, virtually.

In addition to that, he explains that today only the black model « Just Black » appears, and that the blue color variant has been completely removed from the records, suggesting that Google may have decided to scrap this model, at least initially.

Where’s Pixel 4a? Here’s an update: AGAIN, it seems Google has delayed Pixel 4a 🤦🏼‍♂️ Announcement still happening on July 13 But in the system, it’s listed that the “Black” model now launching October 22 😬 “Barely Blue” has been entirely removed… I’ll keep you updated. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/UgsWJrYK4U pic.twitter.com/TX209u9Jqb – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

In this sense, youtuber himself states that the next Google Pixel 5, which we know will arrive based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 platform, would also suffer a similar delay and, although its presentation would be held in October, it would not be ready until later.

Seems like the Pixel 5 will also be pushed back. Though, it would probably be smart to just launch Pixel 5 and 4a side-by-side, especially if there’s only one model of Pixel 4a that will launch. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

Needless to say, it has to Google could change plans again, and finally launch their new devices on schedule. However, there are many clues that suggest delays in the launch of the company’s new phones. We will remain vigilant for any news.

