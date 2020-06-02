It is impossible to ignore what is happening: in the midst of a global pandemic, in the midst of a health crisis such as that of the Coronavirus and whose front is right now on the American continent, the United States faces a climax of violence and demonstrations caused by the despicable case of racist violence against George Floyd, the spark that has made jump the climate of instability that the USA lived.

Therefore, several important technological events that were going to be held this week have been delayed.

Android 11 event postponed

The presentation of Android 11, The next version of the Google operating system for mobiles and tablets that was originally scheduled for this Wednesday, June 3has been postponed. Google has announced this through the Android developer account on Twitter. At the event too The last beta of this version of the mobile operating system was going to be launched.

According to the company, “this is not the time to celebrate“Nothing right now, and they will offer more information on Android 11” soon. “The presentation was to be made in a virtual format, as has been usual since the coronavirus pandemic was declared. In it they were going to reveal new Android 11 features, as well as updates to help developers make the most of recent Android development.

PS5 will not be seen either

Another event of the week was scheduled for Thursday 4, in which Sony was going to present its long-awaited PlayStation 5. But given the current situation, today the Japanese corporation has decided to also postpone the presentation because of the current climate. At the moment nothing else is known, nor possible new dates for Android and PS5 or anything. But it is possible that if the situation continues like this -although hopefully it will not go beyond this week-, other companies in the field of Electronics and other sectors will follow the same path as Google and Sony.