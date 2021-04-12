Google defeats Oracle in landmark court case

In dissenting opinion, the judge Clarence tomas believes that this use, which the Supreme Court considered “fair”, could be really questioned when it allows the creation of new products.

However, experts in intellectual property issues, such as John Bergmayer, from the organization Public knowledge, the Supreme Court would have made the correct decision.

In fact, both Google itself and several of its allies in Silicon Valley have argued for years that the idea of ​​extending the notion of copyright to APIs would constitute a serious threat to digital innovation.