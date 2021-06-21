Google dedicates its doodle to the beginning of summer 2021

06/21/2021 at 10:41 AM CEST

Today, June 21, the summer of this year 2021 begins. Governments, authorities and society in general have put all their hopes this year that the pandemic would subside worldwide and a new normal would return that was taken from us in February-March of last year. To celebrate the entry of this new summer, Google has dedicated its cover to it with a nice animated gif of a hedgehog that instead of thorns has a small forest behind it. Also, the animal wears sunglasses representing what this season means to all of us.

The Google logo is visible on this occasion and is represented by a sun, an orange peel, a shell and several algae. No letter is seen, but it is representative of what it means. On other occasions, the great search platform has added mini-games or videos, this time when we click on the gif it takes us directly to the result of “verano & rdquor; where we are informed that it begins on June 21 and ends on September 22. Ahead now are three months of heat and good weather, at least in southern Europe.