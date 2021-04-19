Google dedicated a surprise to Barcelona for winning the Copa del Rey

Barcelona, ​​champion against Athletic Bilbao in the grand final of the 2020-2021 edition of the Copa del Rey, received a surprise from Google for winning the title and by texting the name of the Club in the famous search engine, they are fireworks those who receive Internet users.

As part of the celebration for the trophy, Google decided to pay tribute to Lionel Messi’s Spanish Club, who managed to defeat Bilbao 4-0.

By texting Barcelona in Google, in addition to the statistics of the League and the last matches of the Club, Google welcomes the fans of the club with fireworks in the colors of the team.

Even google congratulates Fc barcelona @RadioFCB pic.twitter.com/TMxfqmayJ8 – World Barcelona (@ carlosd03263033) April 19, 2021

Likewise, if you search for ‘Copa del Rey’, fireworks also jump.

