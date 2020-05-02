More people stayed at home in Brazil, Japan and Singapore in April, during an increase in new cases of coronavirus in these countries, while people in the United States and Australia returned to parks and jobs as infection rates decreased, according to Google data .

The most recent weekly update of aggregate mobility standards that Google collected from its users’ phones pointed to a increased disobedience isolation provisions in force since March, but growing compliance with those issued last month.

The data, published online by the Alphabet unit at the end of Thursday, 30, compared the daily commute to places of commerce and leisure, parks, train and bus stations, supermarkets and workplaces, with a period of five weeks, from January 3 to February 6.

Singapore apparently controlled the spread of the virus through strict contact tracking and surveillance, but the nation-state went into confinement on April 7, after an outbreak in immigrant workers’ dorms. Visits to shops and parks in Singapore fell by about 25% on the first weekend in April and by about 70% on the last weekend of the same month. Workplace attendance, which declined by just 20% in early April, fell by almost 70% last week.

The trends were varied in Brazil, where the virus started to appear in wealthy neighborhoods and transferred to the slums. The drop in visits to bars, cinemas and similar places was stable at the end of April, but trips to workplaces and parks rose again. On the last day of the month, São Paulo, the state most affected by the pandemic, recorded the lowest rate of social isolation in the quarantine, with only 46% since it was implemented on March 24. Isolation recommendations remain in effect in the country, although President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly classified these measures as extreme.

Leaders in Japan, which declared a state of emergency on April 7, called for people to stay home. Displacement to locations in Tokyo, as measured by Google, fell by half after the declaration and remained at those levels until last weekend. New daily cases in Tokyo have fallen since they peaked at 201 on April 17.

US officials warned against returning to normal too soon, but Google data showed that traffic to workplaces was rising again. The index fell just 48% from the baseline last Friday, after falling 56% on April 10. The states of the South and Midwest were leading the way in resuming more typical patterns.

National travel to retail and recreation venues fell 63% on April 12, but fell just 42% two weeks later. Epidemiologists expected fatigue from the blockades in the U.S., with concerns mounting as the weather warmed and people were protesting against shelter orders there. Infection rates have stabilized in some regions, prompting governors in the past week to ease blockages.

In Australia, visits to places of work and entertainment fell by 80% in mid-April, but recovered in late April, when the rate of new cases declined.

