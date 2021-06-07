Google creates the most detailed human brain map to date

Scientists from Harvard and Google examined part of the brain of a 45-year-old woman, creating a brain map of about 50,000 cells

The data collected has already shed light on the number of connections between neurons and even points to what unknown types of brain cells exist.

Brain mapping could help understand how the mind map differs from people with diseases like schizophrenia

Imagine being able to see all the “wiring” that makes up the human brain. Discover how the body that governs our decisions and actions is composed. Well, you’re in luck, because Google has helped create the most detailed map yet of the connections inside our heads. The model reveals a staggering amount of detail, including patterns of connections between cells, as well as what could be a new type of neuron.

The brain map called Neuroglancer, which is available online for free, includes 50,000 cells, all represented in three dimensions. These neurons are linked by 130 million connections called synapses, creating a kind of spider web. The data set measures 1.4 petabytes, about 700 times the storage capacity of a standard modern computer.

The amount of data is so large that researchers have not studied it in detail, acknowledges Viren Jain of Google’s research division in Mountain View, California, who has participated in the work. It is similar to what happens with the human genome, which is still being studied, 20 years after the publication of the first drafts on the question.

New connections and neurons

The project started when a team led by Jeff Lichtman, from Harvard University, obtained a small part of the brain of a 45-year-old woman with drug-resistant epilepsy. The patient underwent surgery to remove the left hippocampus, the source of his seizures. To do this, surgeons had to remove some of the healthy brain tissue that covered the hippocampus.

Lichtman and his team immediately dipped the sample in preservatives and then stained it with heavy metals like osmium, so that the outer membranes of each cell were visible under an electron microscope. Then they embedded it in resin to harden it. Finally, they cut it into slices about 30 nanometers thick, and used an electron microscope to image each slice.

Heavy metals such as osmium allow the outer membranes of each cell to be seen under an electron microscope

At this point, Jain’s team at Google took over, assembling the two-dimensional “slices” to form a three-dimensional volume. They used ‘machine learning’ techniques to reconstruct the connections of one neuron with another and labeled the different cell types.

The data collected, although far from representing the entire human brain, may be an essential source of information for future studies. In fact, Jain and his team have already made new discoveries about how our brains are wired. For example, there was a large discrepancy over the number of connections between neurons.

It’s unclear why, but Lichtman speculates that multiple synapse connections (up to 20 in some cases) are formed from learned behaviors. “There are many things that your brain does by cognition, thinking, puzzling you and making a decision, and there are many things that you do automatically that could not have been genetically,” he says, such as stopping when you see a red light. … Super strong connections would allow a message to pass quickly through the network.

The team also found mysterious pairs of neurons in the depths of the crust that had not been observed before. “The two cells were pointing exactly in the opposite direction on the same axis,” says Lichtman. Nobody knows why.

History of brain maps

Brain mapping, or connectomics, has come a long way since the first advances in the 1980s, when researchers “mapped” the 302 neurons in the nervous system of a ‘Caenorhabditis elegans’ worm. A year ago he considered doing the same with the complete brain of a mouse.

“The brain of a complete mouse is only 1000 times larger than the human brain mapped so far, an exabyte instead of a petabyte,” explains Lichtman. He estimates that in a decade science would have the capacity to carry out this work.

Mapping a complete human brain would require a data set that is 1000 times larger, one zettabyte, which Lichtman says is “comparable to the amount of digital content generated in one year by planet Earth.” The most immediate benefit would be exploring how the cell map differs in people with mental health problems. Thus, more light could be shed on how conditions such as schizophrenia manifest.