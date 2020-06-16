For brands focused on the internet the search marketing plays an important role, consider that the growth of internet searches some companies have known how to apply them as a strategy. Today the most used search engine is Google, according to Statista, registers 3.8 million search per minute.

This is precisely the problem that Wikipedia is currently presenting when losing up to 14 percent of traffic, since 2019, from the Google search engine.

Despite the fact that Wikipedia is a worldwide known platform, visits to it are dropping significantly. Imagine that in January it registered 2,200 million, while in the month of 2020, it registered 1,900 million.

Google has been blamed for causing this, prioritizing its platforms. For example, placing YouTube videos at the beginning of the results, or on the other hand, placing ads.

Of course, this not only affects Wikipedia, but all brands that seek to position themselves in searches.

How to position my brand in searches?

The constant analysis of the website is essential to know its effectiveness, for this you need to keep a record of the visitors, the most visited sections and where they come from. In addition, how long they stay is this, up to nationality.

The main objective of digital marketing is the positioning of a brand, and it is just when registering a website that is related to your keywords to make yourself known on the internet.

Keywords or keywords allow users to find the brand in internet searches and place the brand in the first positions in the results.

How do you know what works?

Sitemaps is a tool that Google offers to register your pages and this platform includes them in search results. Today this is known as Google Webmaster Central.

Sitemap management is not only a Google tool, since Yahoo and Microsoft Live have their own versions. It is a file in XML format that is responsible for managing web pages, from their address to their importance and the modifications it has.

But it can also help you discover when it is time to modify your site. Either a year or even every month to discover the combination that brings you potential customers.

By generating social behaviors that in turn demand research topics from existing technologies to emerging technologies and that originate effective products and services.

It is from this that business opportunities arise, this consolidates and drives social megatrends and fosters technological behaviors.

According to HelpScout, regular shoppers are up to 61 percent, stingy and 24 percent, and wasters up to 15 percent.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299