Google could bring back a very interesting functionality of its Smart Assistant | Technology

One of the most exciting features of the Google Smart Assistant could be coming back to smartphones, as shown by the Google Assistant app code.

Google launched its smart assistant in May 2016 and at that time the features it included were quite limited, in fact, it was not very useful. Time was advanced and functionalities increased, one of them was the ability of Google’s Smart Assistant to know what was on the screen of our device.

The command “What’s on my screen?” was the one that started this action and after this the Google Smart Assistant verified the content of the screen to show interesting suggestions. These results could be both links to web pages and videos on YouTube or show search options to make a purchase.

Google played with this feature for several years, making it appear and disappear in various versions and updates.. Many users complained and were upset, because it was a really useful feature and did not need voice commands, you just had to press the option of the command that appeared.

It seems that this option will return to the Google Assistant, the XDA have dissected the new update of the Google Assistant and have discovered a code that refers to this feature. But that is not all, They have also found a new section called “My actions” that would be translated as “My actions” and would be integrated into the wizard panel.

Such a move would not be new when it comes to Google, as it tends to remove cool features and then bring them back to life after a while. The funny thing about this is that they have not mentioned anything during the Google I / O that was held a few weeks ago, they may be keeping news up their sleeve in order to surprise users at the Android 12 presentation conference that will be held in the third quarter of the year.