Last November 2019, the new Google Stadia streaming video game platform was launched. A service that according to its creators came to revolutionize the video game market since we were going to be able to enjoy the best titles on the market without having to have a console in our living room.

Despite the fact that after all the months we have not yet witnessed this revolution – a poor catalog of games or promises that have not yet been fulfilled – Google continues to work tirelessly on its platform. Not only because a few days ago he offered 2 months of his Pro service completely free of charge but also because according to the latest rumors the big G would be working on a new version of Stadia to catch up with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Google would be working on a new version of Stadia

Unless things get complicated, the new generation of consoles will arrive this same 2020, quite possibly at the end of the year.. This means new video games, more power and better graphics compared to the previous generation and that also includes Google Stadia. Now, the Mountain View company does not want to stay in the queue of this new generation as it has done in this – not in vain has it been the last to arrive – and apparently it has already started to work.

From what the StadiaCast podcast has learned after a chat with a developer who prefers to remain anonymous (minute 36:35 of the video), the company would already be taking care of a version of the Google platform, something like Stadia v2 or Gen 2. Although it is completely unknown when it would be ready and the release date of this new version of Google Stadia, none of those who bet on the video game platform at the time was alarmed because the expense they will have to do will be null.

And it is that according to it is affirmed, whereas the users of traditional consoles will have to acquire the new consoles of Sony and Microsoft to play the new titles, those of Stadia not. While the former will have to make a significant outlay, It will be Google who will invest in new servers to adapt them to the new generation. That on paper, because honestly it is not known if Google will actually launch a new Chromecast or any revision of its current command that will be necessary to enjoy Stadia 2.

The truth is that Google Stadia has a lot of work ahead if it really wants to make things difficult for Microsoft and Sony. Now, it has a great advantage over these companies and that is that, in principle, its users will not have to make any extra outlay to enjoy the new generation, something that PlayStation or Xbox users should do. However Google has to demonstrate that it is up to the task and that it is going to be able to have a catalog of video games up to it. Without video games there are no players and without players it is impossible for Stadia to survive.

Follow Andro4all