Google could be preparing a phone with the hidden camera on the screen | Technology

The new Google patent shows a technology developed to improve the cameras under the panel, we may see it in the new terminal of the Android company.

Hiding the camera dedicated to selfies has become a challenge for manufacturers. This started with terminals with camera modules integrated into moving parts, a somewhat crazy technology that was quickly discarded by the vast majority of companies to adopt the on-screen camera.

The notch was born as a response to the rejection of moving parts and has spread in such a way that even low-end terminals opt for this format for the front camera. So far these have been the paths that the industry has chosen to deal with the problem of the selfie camera.

Of course, a third path has been opened and it seems that even Google sees it as a viable option. Yes, we are talking about the cameras under the screen that appear and disappear at the user’s pleasure. This is nothing new, we have seen that there are already terminals on the market with these characteristics such as the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

The interesting thing about all this is that a diagram of a Google patent has come to light in which the approach they would take to under-screen cameras is shown. Unlike other manufacturers those of Mountain View would not have the camera just below the screen, they would place it in a more remote space and would use a prism to capture the images.

This arrangement is strange, but it would allow to have a larger camera whose quality would be better by not being compressed in a small space. In addition, as the camera is not just behind this space, the transparency would not be noticeable in normal use of the device.

It is possible that Google is working on a terminal with these characteristics, but it is not safe at all. The truth is that we hope that the Android company will be encouraged to innovate and be an example for other manufacturers, but they tend to play it safe on their devices.