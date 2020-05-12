The way is coming to an end for Google Play Music: the company has confirmed that the music platform will be replaced by the latest YouTube Music. At the moment both will coexist, but Play Music users will have to move all their content and records to YouTube Music.

Duplications in services and applications are common in Google, as it has been happening in music streaming since YouTube Music appeared. Given that a similar platform already existed in the company, Google Play Music, it was a matter of time that was replaced by the newcomer. And we already have the confirmation: Google has marked the end of Play Music. Your users will be able to move their entire music catalog, favorites and lists to YouTube Music.

Google will facilitate the transfer of Play Music to YouTube Music

Any current user of YouTube Music or YouTube Premium not only has access to the platform’s music catalog, but also to everything that Google Play Music offers. Since both platforms are similar, they have almost the same functions and are included within the same subscription serviceWhy keep both active? Most logically, the oldest migrated to the newest, along with all users, libraries, lists, favorites, and other content. And it is just what will happen.

Google has confirmed the end of Play Music, so it is only a matter of time that its access is restricted so that only YouTube Music remains. The company has not confirmed how long the period will be during which both services will coexist, it has highlighted that from today all users of Play Music will be able to migrate music content to YouTube Music. Google ensures that all the uploaded songs, preferences and playlists can be easily transferred: a ‘Transfer’ button will appear in the settings of the YouTube Music application (iOS and Android). And it will warn Play Music users early, alerting them that the platform will close.

At the moment both music services will coexist, but you have to get used to the idea: Google Play Music is on the way to its demise. The sooner you move everything you save there to YouTube Music the better.

