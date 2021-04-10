Google confirms that there will be a Pixel 5a this year (but it will only arrive in two countries)

In the end, there will be Google Pixel 5a, although at the moment only in Japan and the United States

One of the most anticipated phones every year is the Google Pixel, although for a couple of years this has always been accompanied by a younger brother, more humble in specifications but with all the essence of the terminals of the great G: performance, excellent photography, and years of support and updates.

In 2020 Google announced the new Pixel 5, a device that we loved although it will never officially reach markets as important as Spanish.

Luckily we thought the Pixel 5a would arrive sooner rather than later. Yesterday the rumors suggested that there would be no Pixel 5a because of the crisis and the lack of processors, although Google immediately came out to announce that this was a lie and that we would see the terminal this year. The bad news, that it will only be sold in two countries.

The Google Pixel 5a will only be sold in the United States and Japan

After the rumors (without foundation) that mentioned that this year we would not see the Google Pixel 5a, the Mountain View company itself came out to deny them. As we read on 9to5Google, a company spokesperson told them that the terminal is not canceled and it will be available later this year in the United States and Japan.

The Pixel 5a will be very similar in design compared to its predecessor the Pixel 4a as we could see from the leaks a few weeks ago. Apparently will have a 6.2-inch Full HD + AMOLED screen and headphone port although other technical details are unfortunately unknown.

What we also do not know is whether this device will go on sale in more countries in addition to the United States and Japan, although everything seems to indicate that yes, the question is: Will it go on sale in Spain? Or will Google do the same thing it did with the Pixel 5? We will have to wait a few more months to find out.

