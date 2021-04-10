Google confirms that the Pixel 5a will come out at the end of the year

If this morning we echoed the leak of the Google Pixel Watch, it is already in the afternoon and what we have to do is confirm something that has been talked about for months, but that it has finally just been, worth the redundancy, confirmed: the next release of the Google Pixel 5a as an intermediate step before the complete refurbishment of the model hits the market.

In fact, a couple of days ago there were rumors about the cancellation by Google of a Pixel 5a of which several renders have hardly been seen so far, but nothing is further from the reality: it has been the Internet giant itself the one that has come out to ensure that the manufacture of the device continues underway and that its launch is scheduled for the end of the year.

«The Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. It will be available later this year in the United States and Japan and will be announced in accordance with the date on which last year’s ‘a’ series phone was presented, “a company spokesperson has transmitted, as reported in 9to5Google.

These statements also confirm the star feature of the Pixel 5a, although it does not come as a big surprise knowing how Google has done with the previous models: 5G support. What’s more, the Pixel 5a is expected to be very similar to the Pixel 4a, so if not in shape, the bottom of the device should reasonably improve what its current version offers, beyond a mere renovation.

It remains to be known if the terminal will also go on sale in other territories in addition to those indicated, which is equally likely given the modus operandi to which we are accustomed to those of Mountain View. If so, it will be an option to consider, even if it is no longer the flagship of telephony made in Google.

The latter already has a name and is Pixel 6, with all that this entails provided that Google’s ambitious plan to integrate its own processors materializes, a project under development under the code name “Whitechapel”. In this case we are talking about the new generation of Google mobiles. But the price difference between one and the other is a decisive factor and a well-equipped Pixel 5a it can give a lot of play.