Google confirms that it will launch the Pixel 5a 5G, but you will not be able to buy it | Technology

Google denies rumors about the cancellation of the Pixel 5a 5G, but limits its launch to just two markets, and Europe is not in its plans.

During the last hours, several rumors have been heard regarding the hypothetical cancellation of the Pixel 5a 5G, something that was not true, since Google has confirmed shortly after that the device will be launched on the market, although it is quite likely that you will not finally be able to buy it.

If you are one of those users who was waiting carefully for Google to confirm the future availability date of the Pixel 5a 5G, we have bad news for you, because those from Mountain View, although they have clarified that the phone will be launched on the market, will finally have a very launch limited, in principle only being available in the United States and Japan.

Google has been forced to issue an official statement, via 9to5google, to deny the information that had appeared in different international media, and where it was basically commented that the Pixel 5a 5G had been canceled due to the semiconductor crisis, and now in this brief statement they deny the information and place its launch by the end of the year.

Specifically, in the statement that Google has issued to the media, it can be read simply that “the Pixel 5a 5G has not been canceled. It will be available later this year in the United States and Japan. “

It is not clear if Google will launch this device in more markets such as Europe at a later date, but given that the semiconductor crisis appears to continue for the rest of the year, it is highly unlikely that the device will reach European territory, and we will have to wait for a hypothetical new version for 2022.

According to previous rumors, the Pixel 5a 5G will feature a 6.2-inch OLED screen at FullHD + resolution. It will be characterized by including a small hole drilled in the upper left corner on the front panel, along with a dual rear camera configuration with a 12 Mpx main sensor along with a 16 Mpx wide angle. It is a phone aimed at the mid-range with which you will have as many options in the market in case it does not finally reach Europe.