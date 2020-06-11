The Google Play Developer Console is something like the guts of Google Play: the tool developers use to publish and manage your applications in the Android store. Coinciding with the first public beta of Android 11, Google has completely renewed this tool.

The Google Play Developer Console is completely revamped in beta form, with an updated design According to the rest of the company’s websites, several elements that change places to improve navigation, improvements in team management and a centralized place for the policies to be followed.

New design

Probably the most important change in the new version of the Google Play Console is in its design. If the old one represented the web version of Classic Material Design, the new design is more in line with the Google Material Theming, with a less colorful interface and primarily white in color (currently there is no dark mode).

This new version Perfectly fits any deviceSo you can check the performance of applications from your PC, mobile or tablet with a consistent experience. The change comes with accessibility improvements as well, with better support for languages ​​with right-to-left writing.

Not only does the design change, but the navigation. Following the requests of Android developers through various questionnaires that the company has been collecting in recent times, Google has decided rearrange menus to better adapt them to the different profiles that use the tool. The interface is now divided into the following main groups: version, growth, quality, monetize and policy.

Easier publishing

Google has incorporated changes to facilitate the process of uploading new applications to its store, with a centralized place, Managed publication, which summarizes all the pending changes when publishing an application.

Another change is found in the Artifact Library, which is evolving to become the App Bundle Explorer. With it developers can inspect the app bundles uploaded to the store and download all the APKs generated by the system.

Clearer policies

Communication between Google and developers has been a frequent point of friction, and the new version of the Google Play console tries to tackle the problem in two ways. First, the different policies that apply to publishing an application are found centralized in one place.

In addition, although it is not yet available, the new Google Play Developer Console will release an Inbox section, or Inbox, where you can read a copy of all the messages, updates and notifications sent by the Google team.

For access the new version from the Google Play Console, you must enter through this link. The previous version is still available at the previous address, being able to choose if you want to open the new version or the previous version during the transition period.

More information | Android