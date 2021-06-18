Google cloud seduces AMD for new service and ignites chip war

By Stephen Nellis

Jun 17 (.) – Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud said on Thursday that Google will offer cloud computing services based on AMD’s latest chip for data centers.

The move will likely intensify AMD’s drive to snatch market share from rival Intel Corp.

Cloud computing providers like Google, Amazon.com Inc, and Microsoft Corp are some of the biggest buyers of data center chips.

Google said Thursday that it will begin offering services based on AMD’s “Milan” server chip, which it launched in March. Google said customers like Snap Inc and Twitter Inc are testing the new AMD-based services.

AMD has been gaining market share from Intel, which was long the dominant player in data center chips, but whose offerings underperform in some measures due to years of stumbling in manufacturing operations.

Intel announced its “Ice Lake” chip in April, which will compete with AMD’s “Milan” chip, but has not said when Google will begin offering services based on its latest processor.

