Starting on June 4 and running until July 6, Google Cloud Onboard will offer free sessions with specialists that will take place weekly

The annual event that seeks a greater number of professionals in Information technology (IT) and students enter the world of cloud computing, Google Cloud Onboard, reaches its fourth edition with a different proposal.

This time, sessions with the cloud experts will be completely online, with content adapted for each country of Latin America and allowing to promote specialized training in an area with great growth opportunities.

Starting next June 4 and until July 6, Google Cloud Onboard It will offer free sessions with specialists that will be held weekly. They will address issues within the principles of Google Cloud Platform such as GCP-based infrastructure, Big Data, machine learning and application development.

To learn more about the agenda and sign up for sessions, visit the Cloud Onboard site.

Here is the program:

Cloud applications (Live session on June 5 at 10:00 a.m.)

Taught by: Luis Villalobos, Customer Engineer Google Cloud Platform

Develop, deploy and monitor in the cloud (Live session on June 11 at 10:00 am)

Taught by: Manuel Torres, Customer Engineer Google Cloud Platform

Introduction to Big Data and Machine Learning (Live session on June 18 at 08:00 am)

Taught by: Crispin Velez, Technical Training Latam Google Cloud Platform

Product recommendations with Cloud SQL and Spark (Live session on June 25 at 10:00 a.m.)

Taught by: Santiago Ciciliani, Customer Engineer Google Cloud Platform

Shopping forecast with BigQuery ML (Live session on July 2 at 10:00 a.m.)



Taught by: Crispin Velez, Technical Training Latam Google Cloud Platform

Panels in real time with Pub / Sub, Dataflow and Data Studio (Live session on July 9 at 10:00 am)

Taught by: Raul Sosa, Technical Training Latam Google Cloud Platform

Statistics from unstructured data with machine learning (Live session on July 16 at 10:00 am)

Taught by: Manuel Torres, Customer Engineer Google Cloud Platform

Introduction to application development (Live session on July 23 at 10:00 am)

Taught by: Crispin Velez, Technical Training Latam Google Cloud Platform

Storage and monitoring (Live session on July 30 at 10:00 a.m.)



Taught by: Pamela Marquez, Customer Engineer Migration Specialist GCP

Application development process (Live session on August 6 at 10:00 a.m.)



Taught by: Manuel Torres, Customer Engineer Google Cloud Platform

As in previous editions of Cloud Onboard, attendees can take their first steps and explore the possibilities of the cloud through presentations and practical demonstrations itaught by Google Cloud engineers and executives and upon completion of the program they will all receive certificates that prove their participation in the event.

Explore the cloud further with Cloud OnAir

In addition to Google Cloud Onboard, those interested in cloud technology can continue to learn from home with Google Cloud through a series of webinars available on the Cloud OnAir site until June 9, covering topics such as collaborative work. through G Suite or running SAP on Google Cloud.

To access the seminars, all you need to do is register quickly and for free on the same site.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital