Google Cloud integrates Band Protocol oracles for accurate crypto pricing

Google Cloud has partnered with Band Protocol to integrate their oracles into Google BigQuery, an enterprise data warehouse that powers fast SQL queries. Band Protocol released this news via a blog post on April 15, noting that this integration would help deliver instant and accurate analysis of financial time series data. This is reportedly the first of many direct partnerships that seek to enable developers to build traditional and hybrid blockchain and cloud applications using decentralized oracles.

According to the blog post, the Band Protocol and Google Cloud teams are striving to help developers take advantage of decentralized oracles for all external data types and sources. Supposedly, the Band Protocol oracles have a flexible design that will allow developers to get the data seamlessly, regardless of whether the applications they work with are blockchain-based or Web 2-based.

The post went on to reveal the roles of each team, noting that Google Cloud will leverage machine learning to get real-time financial time series data analytics. Apart from this, the Google Cloud team will provide a Keras model, which implements an LSTM neural network to detect anomalies in the price feed. On the other hand, Band Protocol will provide the financial data directly from its public dataset through Google BigQuery.

Striving to make a mark in the oracle industry

Supposedly, the data obtained from the automatic codec can act as a data set in itself. Developers can then use this dataset to support the development of new decentralized oracles through BandChain’s custom oracle scripts. In turn, this would help increase the functionality and offerings that Band Protocol provides.

This system would also award smart on-chain contracts that run on any Band Oracles-backed blockchain access to pre-trained neural networks and anomaly detection systems. Through this, smart contracts could complete multifaceted business logic in a reliable way without having to rely on data from additional external parties.

Commenting on this partnership, Kevin Lu, Band’s director of business development, said:

With the Band Protocol oracles fully integrated into Google BigQuery, this is the first of many use cases that we are exploring with partners to bring together traditional enterprises and blockchain applications. Our goal is to continuously and rapidly expand the support of the data available on BandChain, taking the use cases far beyond Web 3 together with many companies.

This news comes after Band went live in 2019 as an ERC-20 token. However, the protocol was moved to the Cosmos chain in June last year and has since become one of the biggest competitors to Chainlink, Oracle’s main service provider.

