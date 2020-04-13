         Google Classroom manages to bring the Italian educational system online and positions itself as another of the ‘winners’ of the quarantine

Education is one of the most altered facets of daily life because of the coronavirus pandemic that we suffer. Closed schools, millions of students who are confined at home from one day to the next, and teachers in need of ways to deliver educational content and manage homework.

Google Classroom is an elearning platform that allows students to communicate directly with each other and with their teachers. At the same time, makes it easy to use Google tools (such as Gmail and Drive) to prepare and deliver tasks, and that teachers use the educational edition of Google Apps to organize and evaluate them.

Is about a very popular elearning solution in the United States (it has been present in the country’s schools for 6 years), but the current crisis has placed this platform in the trigger: many countries in which it had little presence have jumped onto the Classroom ship in a massive way, and globally Google has seen its users double to add more than 100 million.

According to a study released by AppBrain, the Google Classroom mobile app It has been downloaded 50 million times since the pandemic began, thus becoming the most popular educational app, when at the beginning of March it had no presence even in the TOP 100 of this category.

The company has launched an educational resources website with UNESCO.

The Italian case

Javier Soltero, Google vice president responsible for the development of Google Classroom and the rest of the G-Suite tools, received an email in March from his team in Europe: he was referring a query from the Italian Ministry of Education asking if the Google platform would be able to put your entire national education system online immediately.

After the closure of 28,000 Italian schools in February, the newly arrived Minister of Education, Lucia Azzolina, had announced the creation of a working group “to guarantee distance learning”, which would collect the material and prepare a platform from which to offer it .

“Several days and nights without sleep” after receiving the email, such as Single account, the service was up and running and available to millions of children in Italy.

Now, the Italian Ministry of Education website itself offers instructions to school leaders on how to enroll in Google Classroom, and how to speed up the process by contacting the Italian partners of the Google For Education program.

Google has collaborated with Italian telecommunications companies to make it easier for students to use the telephone line to, at least and in the absence of other means, listen to the videoconferences from their teachers.

Google is disclosing, in Italy and many other countries, ways to use its platform to face the ‘educational emergency’.

According to the Italian website Spremute Digitali, one of the reasons why it did not finish taking off in the transalpine country was privacy concerns, an issue that has been left a little aside in the face of the emergency of the situation.

But Italy’s is not an extraordinary case: As the crisis has spread, Soltero’s team has received a wave of requests from institutions in many other countries. An expansion that, he explains, “reflects, unfortunately, the increase and spread of the disease”.

