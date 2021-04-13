Google Chromecast with Android TV, how much storage it has and how it can be expanded

You just bought the Chromecast with Google TV, and after installing some apps you have already run out of memory. What can you do?

The version of the Google Chromecast with Google TV inside it is the most advanced of the family to date. All its features have been raised to a level with respect to previous models, and now it offers a greater number of possibilities thanks to the inclusion of a more complete operating system. However, there is still one area where, for some, it may still fall a bit short: your storage.

Compared to competing models like the Nvidia Shield, the Google Chromecast with Google TV doesn’t stand out for offering top-notch technical specifications. However, there are ways to remedy some of its weaknesses.

How much memory does the Google Chromecast have with Google TV?

The Chromecast with Google TV arrives in a single 8GB storage configuration. Of those 8 GB, only 4.4 GB are available to the user, since the rest are occupied by applications and system files.

Therefore, the Chromecast is not exactly well prepared for store large files such as movies, nor to download heavy games . Rather, it is intended to store some apps and play content via streaming, without having to download video or audio files directly into memory.

How to play Google Stadia on a Chromecast with Google TV

Can Chromecast storage be expanded with Google TV?

Chromecast storage can be expanded with Google TV using a USB Type-C adapter to connect one to external storage drive, such as a hard disk, a pen drive or an SD or microSD memory. As long as, yes, this is formatted in FAT32 format.

In this way, it will be possible access the content of this unit directly from the Chromecast, thus saving storage space inside the device.

It is worth mentioning that it will not be possible to install apps or games on the external drive. However, it will be possible save movies, series or music in it, and access from the Chromecast. It can even be a good way to set up a Plex server that you can access via Chromecast.

