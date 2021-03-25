Google Chromecast vs Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

You may be thinking of bringing to your TV a more intelligent and complete interface with which to enjoy streaming services, applications and games, so you are most likely looking for options such as the Google Chromecast and the Fire TV Stick from Amazon, two of the best-selling products of the moment. But which one to choose?

It is not an easy task, so here we give you the keys to get it right.

Fourth generation Google Chromecast. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The Google option that you can connect directly to the HDMI port of your TV is the Chromecast. It is important to mention that the most current and modern version is that of Fourth generation, and is aesthetically characterized by offering an oval-shaped body. But the best is inside, since this device has Google TV as an operating system, a very comfortable and intuitive interface that is based on the contents to order the main menu

It is the most complete and advanced Smart TV platform that exists, and you will be able to navigate among an endless number of applications and games by accessing the Google application store, the Play Store.

It has a simple and minimalist remote control from which to control playback and launch the Google assistant, and can also directly open YouTube and Netflix applications.

The best

Worst

Buy it for $ 1,845 pesos (8% discount) on Amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Amazon’s proposal goes through an HDMI stick with its own interface. Its menus are very reminiscent of other Smart TV interfaces, and like Chromecast, it offers access to services such as Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music, Apple TV, Disney + and many more.

Among its main features we find the presence of Alexa, which will allow us to perform voice commands through the remote control.

The best

Worst

Read more

Buy it for 1,199 pesos in Amazon.com

What model to choose?

After reviewing each model, you will have to assess which device is the one that best suits your needs. Basically, if you are looking for a player with 4K resolution that allows you to enjoy a giant catalog of applications and games, the option of the Chromecast is the best, since it also has an integration with Android that will allow you send the contents of the cell phone to TV in a matter of seconds.

If, on the other hand, you have an ecosystem of smart home devices based on Alexa, the Fire TV Stick Lite It will allow you to extend the presence of the Amazon assistant, so you will feel more comfortable when it comes to continuing to give orders to your smart devices from the control knob.

You must bear in mind that this model does not have 4K resolution, so if you have a large-inch TV and with that resolution, you will have to wait for the new model with 4K that will arrive at Amazon.com at the end of April or Otherwise, opt for the new fourth-generation Chromecast.

You may also like:

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices. We can receive a part of the purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

VIDEO | Older adult went to get vaccinated and no one understood her, until this police officer who knew sign language came out