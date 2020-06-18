The Google Chrome web browser is known for his big appetite when it comes to RAM. In fact, it is easy to find memes on the internet in which Google Chrome devours RAM memory from even the most powerful machines on the market. Luckily, this comical but unwanted situation could take a 180 degree turn in the coming months thanks to Microsoft.

The key is in the May update for Windows 10, which incorporates a new feature known as SegmentHeap. This, available to all developers of the platform, helps Win32 applications reduce memory consumption and, consequently, the performance of the machine improves.

Microsoft has confirmed that Edge, the native Windows 10 browser based on Chromium – the open source version of Google Chrome – will take advantage of this functionality. “The first results of internal tests carried out on computers with the May 2020 update show a reduction in memory consumption of up to 27% “, Microsoft explained in its official blog.

Google Chrome will also implement it

The Google browser, in principle, will also adopt SegmentHeap. References to this functionality can be found on the Chromium development pages. In fact, one of the engineers ensures that implementing this feature “could save hundreds of MB” and that “the biggest savings would come from machines with many cores.”

For the moment, this feature is not enabled in the public version of Google Chrome. However, considering the data that Microsoft has released on the associated performance improvements, its arrival will be great news for the most intensive users of this browser.

According to data published by NetMarketShare, Google Chrome is the most widely used internet browser in the world. Its market share currently exceeds 60% on both desktop and mobile devices.